Richmond strands 10 runners in 6-0 loss to Altoona Curve

The Richmond Flying Squirrels suffered their second shutout loss in the series against the Altoona Curve in a 6-0 defeat on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-58, 18-12), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, gathered five hits against the Curve (45-49, 12-15), the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but left 10 runners on base.

It was the third time Richmond has suffered a shutout loss over the last six games.

Facing Sam Delaplane (Loss, 0-1) in the bottom of the fifth, the Curve drew back-to-back walks and Jackson Glenn launched a three-run homer to left field to send Altoona in front, 3-0.

Lolo Sanchez upped the Altoona advantage to 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double.

After Glenn collected a leadoff walk to start the seventh inning, he advanced to third on a single and later scored on a passed ball to move the Curve to a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Sanchez lined a solo home run to left field and pushed the Altoona lead to 6-0.

Hayden Cantrelle hit a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning but Altoona reliever Tahnaj Thomas induced a double play to end the ballgame. Cantrelle reached base in all four plate appearances with two singles and two double walks.

Altoona starter Sean Sullivan (Win, 3-4) went five scoreless innings, allowing five baserunners and collected two strikeouts.

Richmond starter Wil Jensen tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Jensen has not allowed a run over back-to-back starts and has a 1.26 ERA over his last five outings.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Curve Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-1, 5.54) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (0-1, 1.93).