Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Resolution would direct U.S. Archivist to affirm ERA as 28th Amendment to Constitution
Politics, U.S.

Resolution would direct U.S. Archivist to affirm ERA as 28th Amendment to Constitution

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Longfin Media – stock.adobe.com)

The Equal Rights Amendment Now resolution is a joint resolution that would direct the Archivist of the United State to affirm the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The ERA would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex. Virginia became the 38th and final state necessary to fulfill the ratification requirement in 2020, but an arbitrary time limit for ratification kept the amendment from finalization.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri introduced the legislation.

“It is long past time that the ERA is certified as the 28th Amendment,” said Kaine. “I was proud when Virginia became the final state needed to ratify the amendment. Now, I hope the Archivist will recognize its ratification and finally enshrine women’s equality in the Constitution.”

In 1972, when Congress first passed the ERA, a three-fourths ratification by states was necessary within seven years. Congress extended the time limit in 1978 by an additional three years after the amendment fell short of the required 38 states for ratification.

The ERA Now resolution puts into practice a novel legal theory that would make the time limit clause in the preamble of the ERA nonbinding. The ERA Now resolution would firmly settle remaining constitutional questions regarding the ERA’s ratification, affirm that the ERA has already met the requirements needed to amend the Constitution and instruct the Archivist to proceed with publishing and certifying it.

The ERA would enshrine gender equality as a constitutional right: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The amendment is crucial to eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex across the U.S. Finalization in the U.S. Constitution would usher in new and necessary protections for all people, including women who are being denied full reproductive freedom.

The resolution has the endorsements of nearly 300 national organizations.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond drops series opener at Altoona, 1-0

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win series opener with Charlotte, 6-3

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (64-37) defeated the Charlotte Knights (39-63), 6-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

jerry ratcliffe show
Sports

Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?

Chris Graham

Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham wrap the busy week at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with a look at the burning questions facing UVA football.

airport
Culture, U.S.

Labor shortages hinder economic growth but ‘pilot shortage is a very significant one’

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham rod mullins nascar header
Sports

Podcast: Two Denny Hamlin fans (not) talk NASCAR points race, free agents, more

Chris Graham
classroom
Education, U.S.

Financial struggles catch up to university in West Virginia before students return for fall semester

Rebecca Barnabi
large dog in black and white
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy