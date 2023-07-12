Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrepublicans take aim again at consumer financial protection bureau at the behest of big business
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Republicans take aim, again, at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on behalf of Big Business

Chris Graham
Published date:
supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

Republicans are launching another in a series of coordinated efforts to attack the legitimacy of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency created during the Obama administration to protect consumers from the excesses of Big Business that led to the Great Recession.

A group of 132 congressional Republicans filed an amicus brief this week urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a lower-court ruling that had found the mechanism for funding the bureau to be unconstitional.

Then there’s the 27-state coalition of Republican state AGs who have filed their own friend of the court brief this week urging the same.

This issue isn’t about the funding mechanism, obviously. It’s about what the CFPB does to combat fraud and abuse of consumers in the marketplace.

How you can tell that’s the case: the Republican state AG brief specifically requests the Supreme Court to send a message to Congress by zeroing out the bureau’s regulations on payday lending.

But that’s buried deep down in the list of arguments. The funding issue – the bureau draws money each year from U.S. Federal Reserve earnings rather than budgets passed by Congress – is almost certain to earn a constitutional smackdown from the Trump-packed Supreme Court.

On the flip side, the CFPB is not the only agency funded in this way. The Biden administration, in its own court brief, noted that Social Security and Medicare are paid for by mandatory spending, not annual appropriations.

Even the Federal Reserve is funded not by Congress, but by fees assessed on the banking sector.

That said, you can expect the Supreme Court to use the method of appropriations as political cover for doing the dirty work of the GOP and its business and corporate overlords.

“The appropriations power is crucial to our separation of powers and protecting States’ interests,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said, putting what he learned in constitutional-law class to good use.

“By operating outside of its prescribed methods of congressional oversight, this administrative agency casts the separation of powers to the wind and avoids any real accountability. The Court should uphold the Fifth Circuit’s ruling and allow Congress to fulfill their oversight duty,” Miyares said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

earth
Politics, U.S. News

Bill from Kaine, Rubio would block a president from unilaterally withdrawing U.S. from NATO

Chris Graham
military
Politics, Virginia

New partnership will ‘work to strengthen the Commonwealth and our nation’s security’

Rebecca Barnabi

In 2013, the USDA, Department of Defense and Department of the Interior founded the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership.

Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, U.S. News

Appeals court blocks new construction on controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline

Chris Graham

The Fourth District Court of Appeals has ordered a temporary halt to new construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline pending a review of a request by environmental groups to challenge the Biden administration’s approval of the pipeline.

virginia
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats, Republicans targeting House, Senate majorities in the fall

Chris Graham
prison jail
Virginia

Covington man sentenced to nine years for downloading child sex abuse material using Freenet

Crystal Graham
computer lawyer courtroom
Virginia

Bedford County man faces prison for taking COVID relief funds for fake lawncare business

Crystal Graham
anxiety mental health
Columns

It’s OK to want to get rich: But the die trying part will eventually catch up to you

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy