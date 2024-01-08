Countries
Politics, Virginia

Rally planned for Thursday in Richmond to call for passage of commonsense gun laws

Crystal Graham
Published date:
gun violence
(© vivalapenler – stock.adobe.com)

On Thursday, Mom Demand Action will gather for a rally in Richmond to call for the passage of commonsense gun laws.

Virginia Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, will meet ahead of their annual Advocacy Day at the start of the 2024 legislative session.

Virginia gun laws have been strengthened in recent years thanks to the efforts of volunteers, who have helped to elect gun sense champions and advocated for foundational gun safety laws including background checks on all gun sales, an extreme risk protection order law and prohibiting guns in insensitive locations like Capitol Square and more.

However, the organization says, more work needs to be done, including requiring secure firearm storage, prohibiting ghost guns and assault weapons, enhancing Virginia’s background check law to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others and more.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Virginia Del. Laura Jane Cohen and others are expected to participate.

The rally will be held on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Library of Virginia at 800 E. Broad St. in Richmond.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

