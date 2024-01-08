Rally planned for Thursday in Richmond to call for passage of commonsense gun laws

On Thursday, Mom Demand Action will gather for a rally in Richmond to call for the passage of commonsense gun laws.

Virginia Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, will meet ahead of their annual Advocacy Day at the start of the 2024 legislative session.

Virginia gun laws have been strengthened in recent years thanks to the efforts of volunteers, who have helped to elect gun sense champions and advocated for foundational gun safety laws including background checks on all gun sales, an extreme risk protection order law and prohibiting guns in insensitive locations like Capitol Square and more.

However, the organization says, more work needs to be done, including requiring secure firearm storage, prohibiting ghost guns and assault weapons, enhancing Virginia’s background check law to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others and more.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Virginia Del. Laura Jane Cohen and others are expected to participate.

The rally will be held on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Library of Virginia at 800 E. Broad St. in Richmond.