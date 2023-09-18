Countries
Queer author George M. Johnson to speak at Bridgewater College Sept. 26
Culture, Local

Queer author George M. Johnson to speak at Bridgewater College Sept. 26

Crystal Graham
Published date:
George M Johnson
George M. Johnson, photo courtesy Bridgewater College

Award-winning author and activist George M. Johnson will present an endowed lecture at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall.

Johnson’s lecture, “All Boys Aren’t Blue: Storytelling and Why It Matters,” is open to the public.

Johnson’s lecture is titled after the New York Times bestseller All Boys Aren’t Blue, which explores Johnson’s adolescence growing up as a young Black queer boy in New Jersey through a series of powerful essays.

It was optioned for television by Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Sony TV, and Johnson was nominated for an Emmy award for the dramatic reading of All Boys Aren’t Blue.

Johnson serves as the executive producer and co-writer for the upcoming series based on real-life college experiences at the HBCU Virginia Union University.

In addition to Johnson’s work as a writer and author, Johnson is an HIV activist, serving as chair of the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition for Black Gay Men for AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a national advisor for ViiV Healthcare and a Gilead speaker.

For the endowed lecture, doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event starting at 7:30 p.m.

The format for the event is a traditional lecture with a Q&A and optional book signing to follow.

A livestream of the event will be available at bridgewater.edu/johnson.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by the W. Harold Row Symposium on Reconciliation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

