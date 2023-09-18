Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Protest: Youngkin ‘picking and choosing’ restoration of voting rights for Virginians
Politics, Virginia

Protest: Youngkin ‘picking and choosing’ restoration of voting rights for Virginians

Crystal Graham
Published date:
your vote matters
(© 1STunningART – stock.adobe.com)

Members of Virginia Organizing plan to march to the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond to protest the governor’s stance on voting rights.

On Saturday, members will march from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 815 E. Grace St. to the mansion starting at 10:30 a.m.

“Governor Youngkin is misusing his power as governor to control who can get their rights back because he doesn’t have a procedure that’s fair to everyone, unlike his three predecessors in office,” said Duane Edwards, a member of Virginia Organizing’s State Governing Board from Fredericksburg. “Automatic restoration is genuinely non-partisan because you don’t look at an applicant’s zip code or name. Youngkin is picking and choosing which Virginians he’s going to allow to move on with their lives.”

The Youngkin administration has rolled back the restoration of voting rates used by Virginia’s previous governors.

“Everyone has a right to vote to hold our elected officials accountable,” said Terry White, a member of the Norfolk Chapter of Virginia Organizing. “It is part of democracy and being a part of a community. I am a returning citizen. My rights were restored by former Governor McAuliffe with the help of Virginia Organizing. People coming out of prison have served their time and just want to put their lives back together: get a job, be with their families, be back as active members in their community. All the previous governors, in a bipartisan way, have improved the process. However, Gov. Youngkin is not doing enough to restore the rights of returning citizens.”

More than 100 people are expected to join the march.

“I got my rights restored nine years ago, and I find it a shame that all the progress we’ve made over the years is being turned back by this administration,” said Barbara Harris, a member of Virginia Organizing’s State Governing Board, and Franklin resident. “Without restoration of rights, I would not have become the productive person that I am today.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County sheriff’s deputy faces assault and battery charges in 2022 incident in Staunton
2 Update: Staunton Police release name of victim in crash at Gypsy Hill Park
3 Tim Kaine distances himself from Susanna Gibson: ‘I don’t really know her that well’
4 Denny Hamlin takes the checkered flag in America’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
5 UVA defense has taken a huge step back from 2022: Depth, lack thereof, is the obvious issue

Latest News

gem and mineral show
Culture

Gem and mineral show returns for 55th year in Fishersville

Crystal Graham
vin lananna uva track and field
Sports

UVA Athletics locks up track and field director Vin Lananna with contract extension through 2028

Chris Graham

UVA Athletics has signed track and field director Vin Lananna to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
Culture, Local

Staunton will host public forum on planned West Beverley Street bicycle infrastructure  

Rebecca Barnabi

Bicycle infrastructure in the city of Staunton will be the focus of a public forum on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

football
Sports

ACC Football Power Rankings: Seven teams still undefeated, but that’s about to change

Chris Graham
Environment, Virginia

Virginia offers $103M in state grant funding for flood preparedness

Rebecca Barnabi
buddy
Local

New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor

Crystal Graham
acc football
Sports

ACC Football Players of the Week: Nobody from UVA in Week 3 after the loss at Maryland

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy