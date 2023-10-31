Promoting awareness: A way of addressing Navy veterans’ asbestos exposure 

Asbestos exposure is a continuous concern for Navy veterans who served on ships built from the 1930s to the early 1980s.

A once-celebrated building material, asbestos was a staple in shipbuilding during the 20th century due to its remarkable heat resistance and insulating properties. The mineral was a lurking danger on the naval vessels, and everybody ignored the threat arising when its microscopic fibers were released into the air and inhaled.

Incapacitating illnesses stemming from asbestos exposure

Every branch of the U.S. Military relied for decades on products made with asbestos, but former service members of the Navy were at an outstandingly high risk of asbestos exposure. They fulfilled tasks and lived close to asbestos-containing items over the years of duty, mostly unaware of the hidden danger. With the hazardous materials virtually everywhere throughout the naval vessels, everyone onboard risked exposure to asbestos.

The repercussions of asbestos exposure are severe. The inhaled or ingested asbestos fibers cause long-term draining conditions after lodging in the body’s tissues, primarily in the lungs. The fact that asbestos-related illnesses often take many years to develop means that Navy veterans exposed to asbestos during their service may only now be experiencing the devastating effects.

Facing challenges just like in the Navy: by acting promptly

Discovering the connection between their illnesses and military service can be too much to deal with for veterans. Aside from the physical challenges, there’s an emotional toll usually underestimated and often overlooked. Many may feel isolated and unsupported, an additional emotional burden that can exacerbate their health issues.

Circumstances like these call for reflexes deeply ingrained during their service in the Navy, and veterans need to take proactive steps to safeguard their health:

Regular health check-ups

Making periodic medical check-ups and talking to healthcare providers about military service and potential asbestos exposure is crucial. Early detection enhances treatment outcomes and prolongs lifespan. Therefore, veterans should ask for periodic chest X-rays, as they reveal any changes caused by the inhaled asbestos fibers and are an accessible diagnostic procedure for malignant and benign asbestos-related illnesses.

Lungs are primarily damaged by inhaled asbestos fibers, and a relevant test for their health is the pulmonary function test (also known as the breathing test). It is a diagnostic tool that will show results for lung expansion capacity and oxygen intake volume – data necessary to treat asthma, emphysema, and other chronic lung problems stemming from asbestos exposure.

Asbestos diseases are complex and thus often misdiagnosed because they have symptoms similar to common acute respiratory conditions, so asking for a second doctor’s opinion is advisable. Veterans with Medicare or Medicaid should also go outside the VA and seek a pulmonary specialist’s assessment. Private insurance may provide extra coverage for vets and their medical needs so that former Navy personnel may have coverage for various specialty consultations. There are cases of advanced asbestos-related diseases where Navy vets received a correct diagnosis after a separate consultation with a pulmonologist.

Know your rights

Veterans who reckon they may have been exposed to asbestos during their military time should know their legal rights and options. Legal avenues and compensation programs are in place to assist those affected by asbestos exposure.

As a veteran, you have the legal right to seek indemnification from asbestos trust funds and apply for VA disability benefits. Asbestos trust funds are an important source of monetary compensation for individuals injured by occupational exposure, including former Navy personnel. These funds were set up by liable companies that entered bankruptcy protection and have approximately $37 billion currently available for future claimants. Navy veterans harmed by asbestos exposure during service can file a claim for remuneration with both asbestos trust funds and Veterans Affairs.

It’s important to know that the sum received from asbestos trust funds will not affect your VA disability claim, as financial-wise, the VA’s only concern is to prevent veterans from claiming compensation multiple times for the same illness. For that reason, veterans can rest assured that the money received from asbestos trust funds will not affect the VA’s decision regarding their disability claim. Even though trusts award the most money for mesothelioma ($300,000-$400,000), other asbestos diseases can still receive substantial compensation.

Additionally, Navy veterans who file claims with asbestos trust funds first and get approved will have exhaustively evaluated documentation at their hands, which will significantly speed up their VA claim approval process. The same trust funds compensate those exposed secondhand, such as veterans’ family members. They may seek compensation if their health is compromised due to their indirect encounter with the toxic asbestos fibers.

Raise awareness

Veterans can play a central role in educating their communities and fellow servicepersons about the risks of asbestos exposure. By sharing their experiences and knowledge, they can make sure that others who served the country are informed.

As we honor the dedication and commitment of our Navy veterans, let us also recognize our responsibility to safeguard their health and well-being. Awareness of asbestos exposure is a fundamental part of this responsibility. By shedding light on this covert danger, we can ensure that those who served at sea receive the rightly deserved care and support.

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit whose primary mission is to raise awareness and educate veterans about the dangers of asbestos exposure on Navy ships and assist them in navigating the VA claims process. For more information, please visit our page.