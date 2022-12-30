Prized recruit may be the key for Virginia Tech to rebound quickly from BC loss

No game in the Atlantic Coast Conference is easy, especially when on the road. Virginia Tech’s 70-65 loss in overtime at Boston College on last week was no different, with old issues coming to the surface again, ending what was a six-game winning streak for the Hokies.

But there is plenty of reason for optimism. Sure, that was a game against a pretty poor Golden Eagles team that will hurt the NCAA Tournament resume for Mike Young’s team, but Tech fans shouldn’t get too down on what was just one loss. Tech has already built a decent little resume already with its 11-2 record, having beaten major conference teams like Penn State, Minnesota and Oklahoma State, while also having won its ACC opener against North Carolina.

Recall a year ago when Tech was hoping to find some stability. After starting 5-0, Tech lost to Memphis and Xavier in a span of three days, and that was just the beginning. Losses to Wake Forest, Duke, N.C. State and Virginia saw an unforeseen 0-4 start to their ACC campaign. But, you’ll recall how it ended, with the Hokies cutting down the nets in Brooklyn, winning the ACC for the first time in school history.

While Tech won’t be worried as things stands, they are hoping to rebound when they face Wake Forest on Saturday at 12 p.m. The urgency has been slightly amplified with the injury to sharpshooter Hunter Catoor, who injured his left arm against the Golden Eagles.

“Virginia Tech senior Hunter Cattoor sustained an injury to his left arm during the second half of the Hokies’ Dec. 21 game at Boston College,” the team posted on social media. “Cattoor will continue to be evaluated by our medical team. Early evaluations are encouraging. He is questionable for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest and is listed as game to game.”

There is a reason not to panic, as the perfect replacement for Cattoor may be in house, aiming to replicate his 9.6 points per game.

The prize recruit of the 2022 class, Rodney Rice, could be an impact player for this team sooner rather than later. An ankle injury has seen him miss the start of the season, but the four-star shooting guard could give this team the boost it needs off the bench. He’s got good size and can attack the basket in either direction. He’s a top-tier shooter who also knows when to make the extra pass. He is listed as a game-time decision to make his debut on Saturday.

His time will likely be limited early on, but freshman Michael Collins was not overly impressive against BC, failing to score in 21 minutes. The expectation is for him to probably play around 15 minutes or so, depending on how he feels ahead of the game and how the staff find his health situation, but there is no doubt some under-the-radar player will need to step up to help them avoid going below .500 in the ACC.

It’s hardly time to push the panic button. Your hand shouldn’t even be approaching it. All teams have off games, and this is exactly what that was. Young has proven to be great at making adjustments and getting his team to rally from huge disappointments, and if Rice is good to go, he could be the difference.