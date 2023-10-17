Prescribed burn planned this week in Rockingham County; smoke likely for several days

A prescribed burn will take place in Rockingham County beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Gauley Ridge burn unit is located south of Gate Mountain and 20 miles northeast of Harrisonburg.

Fire specialists will begin blacklining the 1,320-acre burn on Wednesday afternoon and then ignite the burn on Thursday.

Slate Lick Run Road (Forest Service Road 230) and the Gauley Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 423) will be temporarily closed for short periods of time during the burn. Follow posted signs and trail closures when they occur.

Residents of Harrisonburg, Fulks Run, Broadway, Timberville and Singers Glen may see or smell smoke for several days.

Depending on wind direction, this controlled burn may have lingering smoke effects.

Forest fire managers will conduct this prescribed burn only under appropriate weather conditions.

For more information, contact the North River Ranger District at (540) 432-0187 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj