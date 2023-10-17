Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Prescribed burn planned this week in Rockingham County; smoke likely for several days
Climate, Local

Prescribed burn planned this week in Rockingham County; smoke likely for several days

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prescribed burn fire forest
(© Chris Brignell – stock.adobe.com)

A prescribed burn will take place in Rockingham County beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Gauley Ridge burn unit is located south of Gate Mountain and 20 miles northeast of Harrisonburg.

Fire specialists will begin blacklining the 1,320-acre burn on Wednesday afternoon and then ignite the burn on Thursday.

Slate Lick Run Road (Forest Service Road 230) and the Gauley Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 423) will be temporarily closed for short periods of time during the burn. Follow posted signs and trail closures when they occur.

Residents of Harrisonburg, Fulks Run, Broadway, Timberville and Singers Glen may see or smell smoke for several days.

Depending on wind direction, this controlled burn may have lingering smoke effects.

Forest fire managers will conduct this prescribed burn only under appropriate weather conditions.

For more information, contact the North River Ranger District at (540) 432-0187 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj

 

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia
2 Sheriff’s office seeking camera footage to help solve armed robbery in Augusta County
3 Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night
4 AP releases preseason hoops poll: Dumb writers leave Virginia out of Top 25
5 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?

Latest News

us flag
Op/Eds & Columns, Police, Politics, U.S. & World

Postcards from a police state: 22 years of blowback from the USA Patriot Act

John Whitehead
tracy pyles
Local, Podcasts, Politics

Augusta County: Pyles thinks revenue commissioner shouldn’t be a ‘tool’ of the BOS

Chris Graham

Tracy Pyles, a former chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, who served on the board for 22 years, thinks the board needs some checking, some balancing.

Arts, Virginia

Chesapeake’s Wildlife Foundation recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi

The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia in Chesapeake contributes to the conservation of nearly 14,000 acres of wild lands in the Commonwealth.

library
Arts, Local

Partnership brings Augusta County library services to Verona Community Center

Rebecca Barnabi
broadband internet
Economy, Technology, Virginia

Verizon hiring 1,800 techs for broadband expansion in Virginia, across East Coast

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: The next Virginia Football coach needs to run a triple-option offense

Chris Graham
pumpkin carving
Agriculture, Virginia

Virginia horticulturist offers tips to preserve pumpkins as temperatures get colder

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy