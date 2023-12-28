Powerball jackpot rises to $760M; next drawing on Saturday night

Saturday’s upcoming Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $760 million – the fourth jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year.

The winning numbers in the Dec. 27 Powerball drawing were white balls 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and red Powerball 5.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than a million winning tickets across the country.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $760 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $382.5 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.