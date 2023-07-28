Countries
Politico: Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger interested in 2025 Virginia governor’s race
Politics, Virginia

Politico: Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger interested in 2025 Virginia governor’s race

Chris Graham
Published date:
abigail spanberger
Photo: Office of Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger

The rumblings about Abigail Spanberger having interest in the 2025 Virginia governor’s race are amplifying.

Politico reported Friday that Spanberger, a Democrat who won a third term to Congress in 2022, is telling people that she plans to run for the 2025 Democratic Party gubernatorial election, which would involve her giving up her congressional seat.

Per the report, Spanberger won’t make a formal entry into the 2025 race until after the 2023 midterms in November, still giving her plenty of time to begin building the grassroots for a statewide run.

The move would also complicate things for national Democrats looking to take back control of the U.S. House, forcing them to defend a seat that Spanberger flipped in the 2018 midterms and was able to hold onto despite stiff Republican challenges in each of the past two election cycles.

Spanberger, a prodigious fundraiser, would be looking to get out in front of what could be a crowded 2025 Democratic primary field.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, former House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who finished second in the 2021 Democratic gubernatorial primary, are also expected to be interested in the 2025 race

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

