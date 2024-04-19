Police: One victim in serious condition after shooting in Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting early this morning that left one victim with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 5:19 a.m., the ACPD responded to the 800 block of Runnel Court for what police call an “isolated incident.”

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Community members may continue to see a police presence in this area, but there is no active incident or concern to the community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.