Home Police: One victim in serious condition after shooting in Albemarle County
Local, Public Safety

Police: One victim in serious condition after shooting in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting early this morning that left one victim with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 5:19 a.m., the ACPD responded to the 800 block of Runnel Court for what police call an “isolated incident.”

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Community members may continue to see a police presence in this area, but there is no active incident or concern to the community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

