Poet Taije Silverman to read from new collection at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poet Taije Silverman on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Silverman will be reading from her new collection of poems, Now You Can Join the Others.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Now You Can Join the Others, the second collection of poetry by Silverman, traces the absurdities of desire, the shifting nature of grief, and the concentric circles of history and myth that ripple around motherhood and marriage.

Set in cities around the world and on real and metaphorical islands, narratives slip between centuries and spaces. From the founding of Athens to the hatching of cicadas, from a farmhouse in Batesville to a Chuck E. Cheese in Philadelphia, this book investigates human, geological, and cyclical forms of time, suggesting that they are as material and evasive as language.

Silverman is the author of two books of poetry, Houses Are Fields, published in 2009, and Now You Can Join the Others, out in November 2022.

Her Italian translations of the Selected Poems of Giovanni Pascoli, published in 2019, were shortlisted for the John Florio Prize. Silverman’s poems have been in Best American Poetry, The Kenyon Review, Poetry, and Ploughshares, and on “The Slowdown” with Tracy K. Smith.

Honors include a Fulbright and residencies from MacDowell, Yaddo, and the VCCA.

She teaches translation and poetry at the University of Pennsylvania, and she grew up in Charlottesville.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.