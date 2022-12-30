Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news poet taije silverman to read from new collection at new dominion bookshop
Local

Poet Taije Silverman to read from new collection at New Dominion Bookshop

Crystal Graham
Published:
Taije Silverman
Taije Silverman

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poet Taije Silverman on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Silverman will be reading from her new collection of poems, Now You Can Join the Others.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Now You Can Join the Others, the second collection of poetry by Silverman, traces the absurdities of desire, the shifting nature of grief, and the concentric circles of history and myth that ripple around motherhood and marriage.

Set in cities around the world and on real and metaphorical islands, narratives slip between centuries and spaces. From the founding of Athens to the hatching of cicadas, from a farmhouse in Batesville to a Chuck E. Cheese in Philadelphia, this book investigates human, geological, and cyclical forms of time, suggesting that they are as material and evasive as language.

Silverman is the author of two books of poetry, Houses Are Fields, published in 2009, and Now You Can Join the Others, out in November 2022.

Her Italian translations of the Selected Poems of Giovanni Pascoli, published in 2019, were shortlisted for the John Florio Prize. Silverman’s poems have been in Best American Poetry, The Kenyon Review, Poetry, and Ploughshares, and on “The Slowdown” with Tracy K. Smith.

Honors include a Fulbright and residencies from MacDowell, Yaddo, and the VCCA.

She teaches translation and poetry at the University of Pennsylvania, and she grew up in Charlottesville.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

charlottesville virginia

Charlottesville receives grant for planning, training related to flood preparedness
Crystal Graham
chesapeake bay

Rethinking what happens after we pass: Pondering the journey of ‘X’ … the journey of us
Chris Graham

In our Chesapeake Bay-centric, water-rich landscape, the default idea seems to be spreading one’s remains in or near the water.

arts council of the valley

Smith House Galleries to showcase Augusta County artist in January
Crystal Graham

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, running from 5 to 7 p.m.

virginia-museum-of-history-and-culture

Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces January programming and events
Crystal Graham
donald trump

House releases Trump tax returns, revealing former president’s staggering business losses
Chris Graham
arts council of the valley

First Fridays of the Valley venues announced for Jan. 6
Crystal Graham
acc basketball

ACC Power Rankings: Where things stand heading into the New Year
Scott German