Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: Virginia, looking for a resume win, faces Duke, Crazies in Cameron
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia, looking for a resume win, faces Duke, Crazies in Cameron

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris acc basketballFor the first time in a decade, AFP editor Chris Graham will be attending a Virginia game without a credential hanging around his neck.

Chris will be in Cameron Indoor Stadium for Saturday’s ACC clash between Duke and Virginia.

It’s not a must-win for the ‘Hoos, but a W would be a nice add to the NCAA Tournament resume.

On the eve of the contest, Chris breaks down the matchup with an eye on how Virginia will try to game plan for what Duke will bring.

Story referenced in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Dark Thursday: Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury
2 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
3 Rumor mill: Did Tony Bennett lean on Ron Sanchez to come up with UVA offense fix?
4 ‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza
5 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think

Latest News

theater
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Mother and daughter bond explored in Stuarts Draft High production of ‘Freaky Friday’

Rebecca Barnabi
black bear cubs wildlife center of virginia
Local

After construction disrupted their den, two bear cubs get second chance in the wild

Crystal Graham

Two black bear cubs received a second chance at life in the wild after the orphans were accepted by a wild mother.

uva baseball umass walkoff
Baseball, Sports

#13 Virginia rallies to send UMass to extras, then walks off with 4-3 win

Chris Graham

Virginia needed a run in the ninth to stave off defeat, then got a walkoff RBI single from Henry Godbout to eek out a 4-3 win over UMass in the opener of a three-game series at Disharoon Park on Friday.

farmer with eggs hens poultry farm
Economy, Virginia

Poultry cooperative gets $1.7M in assistance from state for egg production operation

Crystal Graham
water
Climate, Health, Local

RWSA finds PFAS in wastewater discharged from Scottsville plant into James River

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

The ACC media is going to complain about Virginia’s 2024-2025 hoops schedule

Chris Graham
staunton
Local

Staunton accepting bids for construction of new Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court facility

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status