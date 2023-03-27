Countries
newspodcast tyler reddick gets the win on the road course at circuit of the americas
Sports

Podcast: Tyler Reddick gets the win on the road course at Circuit of the Americas

Rod Mullins
Published date:

Tyler Reddick won, in three OTs, at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, his third career road-course win. Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the race, and offer a preview of this weekend’s race in Richmond.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

