Podcast: Tyler Reddick gets the win on the road course at Circuit of the Americas

Tyler Reddick won, in three OTs, at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, his third career road-course win. Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the race, and offer a preview of this weekend’s race in Richmond.
Tyler Reddick won, in three OTs, at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, his third career road-course win. Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the race, and offer a preview of this weekend’s race in Richmond.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VHMC) requests personal stories from Virginians about the Vietnam War for a new exhibition.
Tony Bennett put Kadin Shedrick in minutes purgatory for two months. After a strong finish to the season, Shedrick is taking his two years of eligibility to the transfer portal.