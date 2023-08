Rumor has it that Denny Hamlin could be thinking about leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, which would start a merry-go-round in the upcoming NASCAR silly season.

And we’re not even to the playoffs yet.

Rod Mullins reports on the latest from the Cup Series, and gets us ready for what promises to be a wild race at Daytona as several drivers look to lock down the final spot in the 2023 playoffs.

