Pipeline explosion sends fire several hundred feet in air, shuts down Interstate 81
Public Safety, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
shenandoah county pipeline fire
Image courtesy Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office

A gas line fire in the vicinity of Battlefield Road and Copp Road in Shenandoah County this morning was felt as far as two miles away with large rocks from the explosion littering Interstate 81.

The fire was between Strasburg and Toms Brook, near mile marker 298, according to multiple reports. Both lanes of Interstate 81 were briefly shut down around 9 a.m. due to the rocks and raging fire.

According to multiple social media reports, the flame height was several hundred feet high after the initial ignition.

Local police and rescue report that the natural gas transmission line ruptured, followed by a fire from the pipeline.

In less than an hour, according to reports, the remaining gas burned off and the fire was extinguished.

Smoke remains visible at this hour from the interstate.

There were no reported injuries or deaths. Several acres of farmland burned from the fire.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

