Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Pennsylvania school district returns to in-person education after flu outbreak
Health, Schools, U.S. & World

Pennsylvania school district returns to in-person education after flu outbreak

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
child with fever
(© Suzi Media – stock.adobe.com)

A Pennsylvania school district resumed classes in-person this week after a flu outbreak last week forced officials to send students home to learn remotely.

The Charleroi Area School District near Pittsburgh reported 81 elementary school students were sent to the nurse’s office on December 13, and more than 30 were sent home, according to CBSNews.

“The turning point was when the elementary school nurse called me yesterday and said she needed to see me immediately. That was approximately 10 a.m.,” Charleroi Superintendent Ed Zelich said on Thursday. “When you get 80 students visiting the office and over 30 are going home prior to noon, we have an issue.”

While students learned remotely last week, all schools in the district were sanitized and deep cleaned. All weekend school activities were cancelled.

Families were encouraged to keep children at home if they exhibited symptoms of illness.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

Arts & Media, Virginia

National Park Service announces new superintendent for Fort Monroe National Monument

Rebecca Barnabi
danny rocco vmi
Football, Sports

VMI Football: Rocco, coming off five-win campaign, signs 18 in Class of 2024

Chris Graham

VMI Football coach Danny Rocco, coming off a five-win season in his first year as coach at the Institute, announced a 2024 prep signing class of 18 incoming student-athletes on Wednesday.

abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

EMILY’s List endorses Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Democratic governor race

Chris Graham

EMILY’s List has endorsed Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s bid for the 2025 Virginia Democratic Party nomination.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer

Chris Graham
military
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate approves backpay to servicemembers blocked by Sen. Tuberville

Rebecca Barnabi
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Augusta County Clerk’s Office accepting applications for spring 2024 internships

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

Marching band at Vienna high school is finalist in national competition judged by Metallica

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status