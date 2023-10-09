Countries
‘Old wild mare’ with deep roots in herd is third Corolla horse injured in Outer Banks
News, U.S. & World

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo by Rebecca J. Banabi.

A third horse among Corolla’s famous wild horses has been injured.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which manages and cares for the horses on Corolla beach, received a call Friday afternoon from a resident who lives on the beach that an injured horse was by her house.

Blossom, who is believed to be in her late 20s if not nearly 30 years old, was unable to bear weight on her front left leg and refused to move but could not keep up with her harem.

The Fund’s veterinarian advised removing Blossom from the herd for treatment.  X-rays and a physical exam showed a torn ligament. The Fund believes that Blossom was caught in something and tore the ligament in an attempt to free herself or twisted the ligament when walking in the deep sand.

“She was seen earlier in the day and was fine, and we have absolutely no reason to believe she was struck by a vehicle or anything like that. The group had been behind the dunes on private property for most of the day,” the Fund posted on Facebook.

The Fund’s veterinarian is optimistic that rest and time will heal the ligament, but Blossom may limp for the rest of her life. Therefore, she will live out her days on the farm. Her overall recovery is expected to take approximately six months. X-rays will be taken again in four to five weeks to determine progress. At which time, if necessary, further methods of support will begin such as supportive shoes or surgery. So far, pain medication and anti-inflammatories are helping her. Her limp was less severe Sunday and she was putting more weight on her leg.

According to the Fund, Blossom’s roots in the Corolla herd run “very, very deep,” and now her DNA is on file so the organization can officially determine her ancestry and identify her offspring in the herd. She has been a member of harems with Raymond, Amadeo, Junior, Two Socks, Roamer, Rambler and Scar. At the farm she shares a fence line with Junior, June and Buttercup. The Fund suspects that June is Blossom’s daughter.

“Blossom is distinguishable by a big knot in her mane that is present in just about every picture we have of her, dating back to the late 90s,” the Fund posted on Facebook. While she is at the farm, the knot could be brushed out, but “we’re not sure if we’ll be able to bring ourselves to brush it out — it’s such a part of her personality and identity!”

“There is something very, very special about an old wild mare and we do not take the trust and grace Blossom has shown us for granted. It’s an honor to be able to care for her. As with all of the rescues, we are dedicated to providing her with a safe, comfortable home for the rest of her life.”

In late July, 9-year-old stallion Thicket was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene without contacting authorities. Thicket’s elbow was badly fractured, and multiple lacerations on his shoulder and face confirmed trauma consistent with a vehicle impact. He was euthanized the next day, ad left behind a harem of four mares.

On Aug. 5, a mare named Cora Mae was struck by a vehicle on the beach, however the driver in the incident reported it to the sheriff’s department. Cora Mae’s tibia was fractured in multiple places and the decision was made to euthanize her. The teenage mare was one of Corolla’s top producers, who foaled Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo and Cosmos in the last few years.

The Fund will continue to provide updates on Facebook of Blossom’s recovery, and has raised $2,600 for her medical care. Donations are still welcome on the Fund’s website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

