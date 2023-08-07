Second Corolla wild horse is struck by vehicle, euthanized

Tragedy literally struck the wild horses at Corolla, N.C. again.

At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a nonprofit which manages and cares for the horses, received a call from a resident that another horse had been struck by a vehicle on the beach.

At the scene, the Fund’s veterinarian determined that a mare, Cora Mae, had a fractured tibia in multiple places. The decision was made to euthanize Cora Mae.

Unlike two weeks ago, the driver of the vehicle that struck Cora Mae notified the sheriff’s department, a deputy responded, statements were taken and a report filed.

“Please understand that this was truly a terrible accident and all parties involved are devastated,” the Fund posted on Facebook. The Fund asked the community to be respectful of everyone, including not posting comments about the driver.

In her teens, Cora Mae was one of Corolla’s top producing mares. She foaled Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo and Cosmos in the last few years.

“She was an excellent mother and her offspring are all extremely well-bred. Cora’s loss will have a significant, lasting impact on the wild population,” the Fund wrote on Facebook.

The Fund takes comfort in knowing that Liberty, Bravo and Cosmos remain in the wild herd and will sire foals in the coming years. In 2020, Riptide, 4, was removed when he contracted pythiosis. He lives on the Fund’s farm on the mainland. He is the Fund’s “best ambassador/outreach horse, has been started under saddle, and we have plans to potentially breed him next year.”

Valor was lost in 2020 at age two because of an infected tendon sheath. On Sept. 15, Cosmos will be on year old, and old enough to survive on his own.

“He is still with his dad Surfer who will take excellent care of him as long as they stick together. We will be keeping a very close eye on him and will intervene if it seems like he’s struggling, but as of right now we are hopeful that he will acclimate just fine.”

About two weeks ago, a 9-year-old stallion named Thicket was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene without contacting authorities about the incident. X-rays confirmed that Thicket’s elbow was badly fractured, and multiple lacerations on his shoulder and face confirmed trauma consistent with a vehicle impact.

Thicket was euthanized the following day. Thicket leaves behind a harem of four mares.

Wild horses face natural challenges that the Fund cannot control, so visitors on the 4X4 beach must be responsible, respectful and law-abiding to help protect them.

The Fund thanked everyone on Facebook for helping take care of Cora Mae on Saturday.

“We are so grateful for the quick, compassionate response from our community, our staff, and our veterinarian. You were a good girl, Cora Mae. Rest easy now.”