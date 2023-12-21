ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Virginia Basketball alum Jeff Jones had a heart attack on Wednesday in Hawaii, where his ODU basketball team is competing in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

Good news: “He is resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery,” ODU Athletics said in a statement, which reported that Jones, 63, was admitted to a hospital in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Jones, a 1982 UVA alum, is in his 11th season as the head basketball coach at ODU, with a 203-131 record, and one NCAA Tournament appearance – in 2018-2019, when the Monarchs finished with a 26-9 record.

Jones was a four-year starter at point guard at Virginia, graduating as the program’s all-time assists leader and helping lead the team to a 1981 Final Four appearance.

After working as an assistant coach under the legendary Terry Holland for eight years, Jones was named the head coach at his alma mater in 1990, and in eight seasons at UVA compiled a 146-104 record, with five NCAA Tournament appearances, one Sweet Sixteen and one Elite Eight.

Jones was fired following an 11-19 season in 1997-1998, and moved on to take the head job at American, where his teams were 211-182 in 13 seasons, with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

There is obviously no word at this early stage on when Jones would be expected to be cleared to return to the sidelines.

In the interim, assistant coach Kieran Donohue will take over the head-coaching responsibilities.

Donohue is a 1997 UVA alum.