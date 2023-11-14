Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Northrop Grumman announces plans for $200M manufacturing facility in Waynesboro
Economy, Local

Northrop Grumman announces plans for $200M manufacturing facility in Waynesboro

Chris Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Northrop Grumman is planning to build a $200 million advanced electronics manufacturing and testing facility in the City of Waynesboro, creating more than 300 jobs over the next five years as the 315,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility comes online.

The news comes to us from an announcement made by the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday.

The press release didn’t include details on construction and opening, but we were able to get that information from City Manager Mike Hamp, who told us in an email that the Northrop Grumman facility will be built on a parcel behind the Waynesboro Town Center on Shenandoah Village Drive and is slated to open in mid-2025.

The Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace, defense and security company, does the majority of its business with the U.S. government, principally the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

The new facility planned in Waynesboro “will increase capacity to manufacture and test advanced electronics and mission solutions to meet our customers’ growing needs,” Northrop Grumman CEO and President Kathy Warden, said in a statement in the press release.

“We are pleased to expand our technology presence in the Commonwealth and look forward to welcoming more people to our mission-driven team,” Warden said.

This is obviously huge news for Waynesboro, which has been struggling for the past 30-plus years to recover from the loss of good-paying manufacturing jobs from the now-shuttered DuPont and General Electric plants.

At their height, the two plants employed more than 8,000 people in Waynesboro at jobs paying well above the manufacturing industry average.

Today’s news represents a massive first step forward for a local economy with a median household income limping along at 58.6 percent of the state average, according to updated Census Bureau data.

“We’re thrilled with today’s announcement that Northrop Grumman has selected Waynesboro for their newest facility,” Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams said in a statement included in the news release announcing the Northrop Grumman news.

“This investment brings economic growth and new employment opportunities to the city and region. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship,” Williams said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Waynesboro and Northrop Grumman on the project. Youngkin approved an $8.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city and Northrop Grumman with the project.

“Northrop Grumman’s expanding Virginia footprint sends a powerful message that the Commonwealth is a magnet for investment underpinned by a next-generation workforce,” Youngkin said in a statement in his office’s press release. “This global leader’s cutting-edge facility in Waynesboro will provide job opportunities that attract and retain high-quality talent and create a transformational ripple effect for the entire region.”

Waynesboro City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve Local Performance and Commonwealth Opportunity Fund agreements associated with the project.

“The addition of Aerospace and Technology Leader Northrop Grumman to Waynesboro is a significant and positive development for the community. The establishment of this manufacturing facility aligns seamlessly with our objective of attracting new investments and fostering well-paying employment opportunities within the city,” said Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 2025 race begins: Democrat Abigail Spanberger announces candidacy for governor
2 Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?
3 UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry
4 ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State
5 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?

Latest News

military
Politics, U.S.

Virginia’s McClellan introduces bill to direct DOD study of military resources program

Rebecca Barnabi
mike johnson
Op/Eds, Politics

Bob Topper: Heartbeats away from a theocracy

Bob Topper

What does it mean to US democracy that Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House, third in line of succession to be President of the United States of America?

robotics
Climate, Op/Eds

Roddy Scheer: What are softbotics?

Roddy Scheer

Soft robotics, aka softbotics, an emerging field of robotics, is revolutionizing how we design and build machines.

weight woman holding fat
Health, Local, Virginia

NIH awards UVA researchers $3.37M grant to study weight loss management for rural residents

Rebecca Barnabi
mike elko duke
Football, Sports

UVA Football Notebook: Coaching carousel could involve Duke coach Mike Elko

Chris Graham
virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Politics Notebook: Spanberger, Filler-Corn land key endorsements

Chris Graham
Local, News

‘The sky is truly the limit’ for Aviation Technology Park in Weyers Cave

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy