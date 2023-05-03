Norfolk Tides win again, 12-8, over Durham Bulls in series opener

The Norfolk Tides (20-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-11), 12-8, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park

Colton Cowser went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Since April 5, Cowser, the third-ranked prospect in the Baltimore Orioles system, is hitting .358 (29-for-81) with 27 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 RBI, 20 walks, a hit-by-pitch and is slashing .500/.642/1.142.

With a solo blast in the second inning tonight, Shayne Fontana has now homered in back-to-back games. The bomb is his second on the year, and he also collected his 100th career minor league RBI in that at-bat.

Norfolk looks to maintain its perfect record against the Bulls this season tomorrow night. Scheduled to start for the Tides is LHP Drew Rom (3-1, 3.55). Rom, the #19 prospect in the O’s system, will go up against RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-2, 2.77), who is expected to make the start for Durham.