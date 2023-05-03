Countries
Norfolk Tides win again 12 8 over Durham Bulls in series opener
Sports

Norfolk Tides win again, 12-8, over Durham Bulls in series opener

Chris Graham
Published date:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (20-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-11), 12-8, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park

Colton Cowser went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Since April 5, Cowser, the third-ranked prospect in the Baltimore Orioles system, is hitting .358 (29-for-81) with 27 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 RBI, 20 walks, a hit-by-pitch and is slashing .500/.642/1.142.

With a solo blast in the second inning tonight, Shayne Fontana has now homered in back-to-back games. The bomb is his second on the year, and he also collected his 100th career minor league RBI in that at-bat.

Norfolk looks to maintain its perfect record against the Bulls this season tomorrow night. Scheduled to start for the Tides is LHP Drew Rom (3-1, 3.55). Rom, the #19 prospect in the O’s system, will go up against RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-2, 2.77), who is expected to make the start for Durham.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

