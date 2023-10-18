Countries
Norfolk Tides sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings: O’s Triple-A team will remain in Norfolk
Baseball, Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk tides
(© Kyle J Little – Shutterstock.com)

The Norfolk Tides will soon have a new owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings, which is in the process of taking control of the team in a purchase agreement that also involves a Triple-A franchise in Albuquerque.

“The Tides are stronger than we’ve ever been, and it feels like the right time to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the DBH team to carry forward the rich history of professional baseball in Norfolk,” said Ken Young, the president of the Norfolk Tides, who will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity.

Young has led the ownership group since 1992, a tenure that includes the opening of Harbor Park, in 1993, and the change in affiliation that connected the Tides to the Baltimore Orioles.

Per a release from the franchise, the Tides will remain in Norfolk, and the club’s general manager, Joe Gregory, will stay on in that role, as will the rest of the team’s front-office staff.

“It has been a fantastic year for the Tides, capping off Ken’s legendary ownership tenure. The entire staff here thanks Ken for all that he’s done for Norfolk and for minor league baseball,” Gregory said. “Tides fans really are outstanding, and we are committed to further deepening our relationship with the Norfolk community with DBH’s support.”

