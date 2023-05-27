Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk tides make it three of four at memphis with 7 2 win
Sports

Norfolk Tides make it three of four at Memphis with 7-2 win

Chris Graham
Published date:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (34-14) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (26-23), 7-2, on Friday night at AutoZone Park. A convincing win thanks to strong pitching by the Tides tonight guarantees at least a series split with the Redbirds.

Three consecutive base hits kicked things off for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, as they took an early lead on a Josh Lester single hit to the opposite field. Norfolk would leave the top of the first with a 2-0 lead after Lewin Díaz brought in Jordan Westburg on a sacrifice fly.

The early advantage gave Bruce Zimmermann room to work with on the mound and he looked excellent through the first few frames, striking out five batters through the first three innings. Norby supplemented the established Norfolk lead in the fourth with a two-out RBI double lined over the head of the center fielder to put the Tides up by three.

As Zimmermann continued to deal, Norby struck again for his fourth hit of the night in the sixth with an opposite field blast that brought home two runs to give Norfolk a 5-0 lead.

When the seventh inning rolled around, the Tides tacked on two more runs with Daz Cameron scoring on a fielder’s choice and Joseph Rosa scoring on a Ben DeLuzio single driven into left field.

Six strong innings of shutout ball from Zimmermann put the lefty in line for the win as he handed the ball over to the bullpen for the final three innings of play.

Reed Garrett took over for the seventh and eighth innings, striking out two batters along the way.

The Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, scratched two runs in the ninth, but Nick Vespi was able to slam the door, securing the 7-2 Tides victory.

Game Notes

Picking up his first four-hit game of the year tonight was Connor Norby who went 4-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and three RBI…it’s the first time this season he’s worked three consecutive multi-hit games and it becomes his 18th overall multi-hit game on the year…he extends his team-leading active hitting streak to eight games (since May 18), batting .412 (14-for-34) over that span with five doubles, two home runs, six RBI, five walks and is slashing .500/.735/1.235.

Tallying six shutout innings in tonight’s ballgame was Bruce Zimmermann…he allowed only four hits and recorded eight strikeouts and picked up his fourth quality start of the year…by going at least 4.2 innings today, he passes Rick Van Den Hurk (175.0 IP) to be ranked 17th all-time in franchise history as an Orioles affiliate in innings pitched.

Collecting two stolen bases this evening was Daz Cameron…he increases his season total to nine which leads the team…it is the third time this year he has stolen multiple bags, most recently accomplishing the feat on April 22 against Rochester.

Next Up

Norfolk is back at it tonight in Memphis with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. against the Redbirds. Taking the hill for the Tides will be RHP Ryan Watson (3-2, 3.82) and he will face off against RHP Thomas Parsons (0-1, 5.00)

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leader: Animal shelter has illegally been assessing civil fees on pet owners
2 Staunton approves plan to move Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to West End
3 Former UVA players address how Tony Bennett’s style of play could be a recruiting challenge
4 AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview: Rundown of least-anticipated PPV in AEW history
5 Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Latest News

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals make it three in a row, defeat Salem Red Sox, 8-5

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Early uprising pushes Rumble Ponies past Flying Squirrels, 7-2

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not respond after a three-run third inning in a 7-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night at Miradbito Stadium.

Local, Sports

Gaining popularity in Waynesboro, pickleball is ‘sweeping the nation’

Rebecca Barnabi

Founded in 1965, a game called pickleball began to gain popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a mix of three sports.

Local

Sentara Scholars awards $200,000 to JMU for students pursuing healthcare

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

The latest on Jarin Stevenson, the five star Virginia hoops recruiting target

Jerry Ratcliffe
police car
Virginia

Arlington County: Police arrest man who stole rifle from off-duty officer’s parked cruiser

Chris Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

Congresswoman McClellan supports Biden’s plan for student loan debt forgiveness

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy