Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk tides defeat durham bulls 5 4 extend winning streak to six
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Durham Bulls, 5-4, extend winning streak to six

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesLewin Diaz put Norfolk ahead for good with a 430-foot two-run homer in the eighth inning, extending the Tides’ winning streak to six with a 5-4 victory over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

The Tides (22-7) got a season-high eight strikeouts from DL Hall, the #6 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, who put up five scoreless innings, allowing three Bulls hits.

Díaz, a pick-up from the Miami Marlins, where he hit 13 homers in 321 at bats in parts of three seasons, went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on the afternoon, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Since the second game of a doubleheader on April 28, Diaz is hitting .522 (12-for-23) with six runs, two homers, nine RBI and four walks.

Jordan Westburg, the #4 prospect in the O’s system, homered again on Thursday, his second in two days, and the homer extended his hitting streak to six games.

Norfolk looks to stay hot against the Bulls tomorrow night. Scheduled to start for the Tides is LHP Cole Irvin (3-0, 4.24 ERA at Norfolk).

Irvin is 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA in three starts with Baltimore this season, and 21-32 with a 4.59 ERA in parts of five MLB seasons with Philadelphia, Oakland and the O’s.

Tyler Glasnow (20-20, 4.00 ERA in seven MLB seasons) is expected to make a rehab start for Durham. It will be his first appearance of the year.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

house for sale
Culture

More Millennials own a home than rent in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
police investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest three in connection with Richmond Highway homicide

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have made three arrests in connection to the homicide of Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield, on Richmond Highway on Wednesday.

tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on GOP’s debt-ceiling game of chicken: It’s ‘just about basic accountability’

Chris Graham

The game of chicken being played by Republicans over the debt ceiling is “just about basic accountability,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said on Wednesday

alder marin sotelo Farmville
Virginia

$70,000 reward offered for jail escapee charged with murdering a deputy

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Virginia women’s hoops lands commitment from Northwestern transfer

Chris Graham
virginia business
Local

Albemarle County crop-health company investing $25M in expansion, adding 50 jobs

Chris Graham
guns
U.S./World

Amid hostilities in Sudan, senators request protected status for nationals in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy