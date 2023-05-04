Norfolk Tides defeat Durham Bulls, 5-4, extend winning streak to six

Lewin Diaz put Norfolk ahead for good with a 430-foot two-run homer in the eighth inning, extending the Tides’ winning streak to six with a 5-4 victory over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

The Tides (22-7) got a season-high eight strikeouts from DL Hall, the #6 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, who put up five scoreless innings, allowing three Bulls hits.

Díaz, a pick-up from the Miami Marlins, where he hit 13 homers in 321 at bats in parts of three seasons, went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on the afternoon, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Since the second game of a doubleheader on April 28, Diaz is hitting .522 (12-for-23) with six runs, two homers, nine RBI and four walks.

Jordan Westburg, the #4 prospect in the O’s system, homered again on Thursday, his second in two days, and the homer extended his hitting streak to six games.

Norfolk looks to stay hot against the Bulls tomorrow night. Scheduled to start for the Tides is LHP Cole Irvin (3-0, 4.24 ERA at Norfolk).

Irvin is 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA in three starts with Baltimore this season, and 21-32 with a 4.59 ERA in parts of five MLB seasons with Philadelphia, Oakland and the O’s.

Tyler Glasnow (20-20, 4.00 ERA in seven MLB seasons) is expected to make a rehab start for Durham. It will be his first appearance of the year.