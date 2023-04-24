Norfolk Tides blast Rochester Red Wings, 17-7, to complete 5-1 week

Orioles’ #4 prospect Jordan Westburg had two hits and knocked in four, and the Norfolk Tides scored 17 runs in the first four innings of a 17-7 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at Harbor Park.

Westburg, a 6’2”, 210-pound third baseman, was 2-for-3 with three walks on the day.

Norfolk (15-5) took five of six in the series with Rochester (6-14), the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Jake Alu, ranked #27 on the Nats’ Top 30 prospect list, homered for the Red Wings, his first of the season, in the fifth.

Norfolk has a scheduled day off tomorrow before they head to Charlotte for a six-game road trip.

Neither team has announced their probables yet. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Charlotte on Tuesday.