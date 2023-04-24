Countries
Norfolk Tides blast Rochester Red Wings, 17-7, to complete 5-1 week
Sports

Norfolk Tides blast Rochester Red Wings, 17-7, to complete 5-1 week

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesOrioles’ #4 prospect Jordan Westburg had two hits and knocked in four, and the Norfolk Tides scored 17 runs in the first four innings of a 17-7 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at Harbor Park.

Westburg, a 6’2”, 210-pound third baseman, was 2-for-3 with three walks on the day.

Norfolk (15-5) took five of six in the series with Rochester (6-14), the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Jake Alu, ranked #27 on the Nats’ Top 30 prospect list, homered for the Red Wings, his first of the season, in the fifth.

Norfolk has a scheduled day off tomorrow before they head to Charlotte for a six-game road trip.

Neither team has announced their probables yet. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Charlotte on Tuesday.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Augusta Free Press LLC