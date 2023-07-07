Norfolk Police make arrest in May 11 double shooting at 7-Eleven that killed one

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a May 11 double shooting at a 7-Eleven store located on West 26th Street that left one man dead and another injured.

Jalen White-Kennedy, 25, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

White-Kennedy was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. on the night of May 11. Officers at the scene found a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the 25-year-old man, later identified as Walter E. Painter, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.