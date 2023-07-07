Countries
Virginia

Norfolk Police make arrest in May 11 double shooting at 7-Eleven that killed one

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a May 11 double shooting at a 7-Eleven store located on West 26th Street that left one man dead and another injured.

Jalen White-Kennedy, 25, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

White-Kennedy was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. on the night of May 11. Officers at the scene found a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the 25-year-old man, later identified as Walter E. Painter, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

