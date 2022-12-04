Nobody wins: After Heinicke rallies to force OT, Commanders, Giants finish tied at 20

The Washington Commanders three-game winning streak is over, but they are still unbeaten in their last four. Washington went to the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on Sunday, but the game ended in a 20-20 tie in overtime.

The Giants’ Graham Gano missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired in overtime as the teams settled for the tie.

The Commanders had taken a 10-0 lead in the first quarter through a Joey Slye field goal and a touchdown throw from Taylor Heinicke, but the Giants quickly responded early in the second quarter before they finished the half tied at 13.

The Giants took a 20-13 lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins six yards out, with the Commanders rallying late to tie it.

It was part of a 90-yard drive that took just 1:58 off the clock with Heinicke hitting four passes for over 20 yards on the drive, including a 4th and 4 from their own 27, hitting Curtis Samuel for 20 yards. Heinicke found Jahan Dotson for a 28-yard score on 1st and 10 to tie the game in what would end up being the last score of the contest.

As for overtime, the first four possessions were punts as no drive surpassed 36 yards before the Giants got into field goal range but couldn’t convert.

The draw puts Washington at 7-5-1 ahead of the bye week. The team’s next game will be on Dec. 18 against the Giants in Washington.