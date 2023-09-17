Countries
New Dominion Bookshop to host retired judge, author Martin Clark
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host retired judge, author Martin Clark

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Martin Clark
Martin Clark

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Martin Clark on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Clark will be reading from his new legal thriller, The Plinko Bounce.

In the book, in the summer of 2020, small-town public defender Andy Hughes is assigned to a grotesque murder case that brings national media focus to rural Patrick County – Alicia Benson, the wife of a wealthy businessman, is murdered in her home. The accused killer, Damian Bullins, confesses to the police. He even admits his guilt to Hughes. But a simple typographical error and a shocking discovery begin to complicate the state’s case, making it possible Bullins might escape punishment. Duty-bound to give his client a thorough defense, agrees to fight for a not-guilty verdict, a decision that will ultimately force him to make profound life-and-death choices, both inside and outside the courtroom.

Clark is a retired Virginia Circuit Court judge who served 27 years on the bench.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

