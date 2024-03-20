More than 13K without power in Shenandoah Valley; outages may last several days

Strong winds have caused widespread power outages along the Interstate 81 corridor, according to Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

Service restoration efforts could last multiple days.

SVEC crews and contractors will work through the night to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, more than 13,000 SVEC members are out of service. Dominion Energy’s outage map shows approximately 100 customers without power from Staunton to Woodstock.

Multiple broken poles and downed spans of wire have caused major damage across the region.

SVEC outages by county

Page: 4,424

Rockingham: 3,541

Augusta: 3,054

Shenandoah: 1,931

Frederick: 487

Warren: 69

SVEC outages may be reported by calling (800) 234-7832 or www.svec.coop/outage