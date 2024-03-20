Countries
Home More than 13K without power in Shenandoah Valley; outages may last several days
Local

More than 13K without power in Shenandoah Valley; outages may last several days

Crystal Graham
Published date:
power line workers
(© VTT Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Strong winds have caused widespread power outages along the Interstate 81 corridor, according to Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

Service restoration efforts could last multiple days.

SVEC crews and contractors will work through the night to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, more than 13,000  SVEC members are out of service. Dominion Energy’s outage map shows approximately 100 customers without power from Staunton to Woodstock.

Multiple broken poles and downed spans of wire have caused major damage across the region.

SVEC outages by county

  • Page: 4,424
  • Rockingham: 3,541
  • Augusta: 3,054
  • Shenandoah: 1,931
  • Frederick: 487
  • Warren: 69

SVEC outages may be reported by calling (800) 234-7832 or www.svec.coop/outage

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

