Mobile phone application could help save lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest
Health, Local

Mobile phone application could help save lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest

Crystal Graham
Published date:
phone alert
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

A free mobile phone application used to empower people to help someone during a cardiac arrest is now active in the region.

Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County public safety agencies are asking the public to download PulsePoint Respond, an app which looks to connect citizens who may need immediate help due to cardiac arrest. The goal is for bystanders to be able to help nearby victims in cases where professional help hasn’t arrived.

“When someone goes into cardiac arrest, it is vital to get to the victim as soon as possible and start hands-only CPR in those critical, life-saving minutes before first responders are able to arrive,” said Matt Lawler, Division Chief for Augusta County Emergency Medical Services.“The PulsePoint app provides a way to find individuals nearby who can respond, start CPR quickly, and provide AED assistance until first responders arrive on the scene.”

Augusta County’s Fire-Rescue department and Emergency Communications Center in conjunction with the Central Shenandoah Emergency Medical Services Council have launched the free mobile phone application.

“Timely response is essential when it comes to sudden cardiac arrest,” said Daniel Linkins, CSEMS Regional Director. “You cannot hurt someone in cardiac arrest by doing CPR, but doing nothing will likely result in death or permanent brain damage.”

How PulsePoint works

  • When 9-1-1 receives a call related to sudden cardiac arrest, the computer-aided dispatch system will automatically push a PulsePoint application notification.
  • Anyone with the app who is in the immediate area will receive an alert that notifies them that someone nearby is in cardiac arrest and needs help. Community members will also see the location of the closest publicly accessible automated external defibrillator.
  • The app sends alerts for cardiac incidents in public locations, not in private residences, unless the user is a verified responder (nurse, doctor, EMS provider, etc.).
  • No training is needed and whether or not someone responds is completely optional. Citizens can notify dispatchers that they are responding right from the app.

Register AEDs online

  • Local businesses and organizations are asked to register AEDs online at aed.new or download the companion app PulsePoint AED.
  • By registering AEDs, businesses will help to build a local network of AED locations so that community members will be able to find a nearby AED when a cardiac emergency occurs.

PulsePoint is a public 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation that builds applications for use by public safety agencies to increase community awareness during critical events.

For more information, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

