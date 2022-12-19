Missing person: Augusta County searching for runaway juvenile

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m. in Stuarts Draft.

Daurean Lee Sutton, 15, is 5’7”, 103 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown Timberland Jacket, blue jeans, white Vans shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Sutton reportedly left the Stuarts Draft area on foot, and his whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.