Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news micro rite aid opens in greenville cutting travel time for filling prescriptions
News

Micro Rite Aid opens in Greenville, cutting travel time for filling prescriptions

Crystal Graham
Published:
rite aid pharmacy greenville
Submitted photo

Greenville residents now have access to pharmacy services close to home with the opening of a Rite Aid Pharmacy yesterday. Before the opening, residents had to travel 10 minutes or more to get prescriptions filled.

The rural Augusta County location was chosen by Rite Aid for one of its smaller format stores as part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in “pharmacy deserts” and underserved communities. Greenville has less than 1,500 residents.

“We are proud to bring vital pharmacy services to this community, making it easier for people to get the medications and products they need to stay healthy,” said Andre Persaud, Rite Aid’s chief retail officer. “Pharmacists play a vital role in the health of our communities by helping individuals understand their conditions and staying up to date on their medications and vaccinations.

“Our local pharmacy team in Greenville looks forward to becoming that trusted care connector and helping to improve health outcomes.”

Similar to the Rite Aid Pharmacy that opened in Craigsville three weeks ago, the location will feature a full-service pharmacy and a retail assortment of health and wellness products.

The location will be approximately 2,400 square feet, significantly smaller than the average 11,000- to 15,000-square-foot standard location.

Rite Aid plans to open another Rite Aid Pharmacy location in Scottsville early next year.

For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

Related story

Scaled-down Rite Aid opens in Craigsville to provide care to underserved community

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vdot logo

Traffic alert: Lane closures next week near I-81’s exit 221 and I-64’s exit 87
Rebecca Barnabi
nasa wallops electron rocket

Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night
Crystal Graham

An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night.

Virginia ABC

Virginia ABC announces dates for alcohol education, prevention grant applications
Chris Graham

Virginia ABC will open the grant application process for the 2023-2024 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1.

road construction

Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Chris Graham
Bronco Mendenhall

Report: Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about head coaching job
Chris Graham
ruth botkin and melissa howell

Beyond Hollywood: Mother, daughter move forward after colorectal cancer diagnosis
Crystal Graham
Brittney Griner

Explainer: What you need to know to be able to make sense of the Brittney Griner story
Chris Graham