Micro Rite Aid opens in Greenville, cutting travel time for filling prescriptions

Greenville residents now have access to pharmacy services close to home with the opening of a Rite Aid Pharmacy yesterday. Before the opening, residents had to travel 10 minutes or more to get prescriptions filled.

The rural Augusta County location was chosen by Rite Aid for one of its smaller format stores as part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in “pharmacy deserts” and underserved communities. Greenville has less than 1,500 residents.

“We are proud to bring vital pharmacy services to this community, making it easier for people to get the medications and products they need to stay healthy,” said Andre Persaud, Rite Aid’s chief retail officer. “Pharmacists play a vital role in the health of our communities by helping individuals understand their conditions and staying up to date on their medications and vaccinations.

“Our local pharmacy team in Greenville looks forward to becoming that trusted care connector and helping to improve health outcomes.”

Similar to the Rite Aid Pharmacy that opened in Craigsville three weeks ago, the location will feature a full-service pharmacy and a retail assortment of health and wellness products.

The location will be approximately 2,400 square feet, significantly smaller than the average 11,000- to 15,000-square-foot standard location.

Rite Aid plans to open another Rite Aid Pharmacy location in Scottsville early next year.

