Micah’s Coffee on frustrating delays: ‘We miss you; we will be back’

Micah’s Coffee has been in Waynesboro for nearly 20 years but has been closed since early January after an ambulance collided with the building. Now more than four months later, the rebuild is still on hold.

An update on the Micah’s Coffee Facebook page Friday said they won’t stop “until we have opened back up.”

“There has been no sense of urgency from any involved parties except ourselves,” the update read. “The feeling of banging your head against a wall for five months isn’t something we want to go through.”

No date for their reopening has been announced. However, they said, “we will push to re-build quickly once everything has been approved.”

While a new location is under way in Staunton, the Waynesboro location has been delayed in part because they are renters, not owners, as is the case in Staunton. As renters, they are not able to apply for or obtain permits on their own.

“We wish we could just build back what was there. But we can’t,” the update read. “When the building was destroyed, that option vanished. New construction has to follow all new 2023 code, which means it will be much bigger and also more expensive to be up to code.”

Until the Waynesboro location reopens, Micah’s asks loyal customers to go to the Stuarts Draft store.

“Micah’s Coffee is our family’s livelihood, and our baristas’ livelihood. We are working hard in every way possible to get back open, as soon as we can. We know you’re frustrated. We are too.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this has caused you. We truly are. You are the best customers in the world, and we especially look forward to the day that we can personally say that to you when Waynesboro is serving you again.

“We miss our community, we miss our little building, and we miss you. We will be back.”

At press time, Micah’s Coffee did not return an email seeking additional comment.