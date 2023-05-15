Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmicahs coffee on frustrating delays we miss you we will be back
Local

Micah’s Coffee on frustrating delays: ‘We miss you; we will be back’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
micahs coffee waynesboro
Photo courtesy Micah’s Coffee on Facebook

Micah’s Coffee has been in Waynesboro for nearly 20 years but has been closed since early January after an ambulance collided with the building. Now more than four months later, the rebuild is still on hold.

An update on the Micah’s Coffee Facebook page Friday said they won’t stop “until we have opened back up.”

“There has been no sense of urgency from any involved parties except ourselves,” the update read. “The feeling of banging your head against a wall for five months isn’t something we want to go through.”

No date for their reopening has been announced. However, they said, “we will push to re-build quickly once everything has been approved.”

While a new location is under way in Staunton, the Waynesboro location has been delayed in part because they are renters, not owners, as is the case in Staunton. As renters, they are not able to apply for or obtain permits on their own.

“We wish we could just build back what was there. But we can’t,” the update read. “When the building was destroyed, that option vanished. New construction has to follow all new 2023 code, which means it will be much bigger and also more expensive to be up to code.”

Until the Waynesboro location reopens, Micah’s asks loyal customers to go to the Stuarts Draft store.

“Micah’s Coffee is our family’s livelihood, and our baristas’ livelihood. We are working hard in every way possible to get back open, as soon as we can. We know you’re frustrated. We are too.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this has caused you. We truly are. You are the best customers in the world, and we especially look forward to the day that we can personally say that to you when Waynesboro is serving you again.

“We miss our community, we miss our little building, and we miss you. We will be back.”

 

At press time, Micah’s Coffee did not return an email seeking additional comment.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

harrisonburg hike run ride trail guide
Local

Harrisonburg Tourism receives $20,000 grant to promote outdoor recreation

Crystal Graham
acc logo
Sports

The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal

Chris Graham

Florida State athletics director Michael Alford already isn’t happy that ACC schools are bringing in $30 million less than rivals in the Big Ten and SEC.

Kurtis Wright
Local

Augusta County authorities lead search for runaway from Middlebrook area

Chris Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen early Monday morning at his home in Middlebrook.

fox news
U.S./World

Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel

Chris Graham
tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Norfolk man arrested in domestic-related shooting in Target parking lot

Chris Graham
kevin hart
Culture

Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy