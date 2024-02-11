Countries
Matheny nails a tie-breaking three with 2.1 seconds left to lift Liberty to W
Matheny nails a tie-breaking three with 2.1 seconds left to lift Liberty to W

Chris Graham
Liberty’s Kaden Metheny nailed a game-winning three-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining, lifting the Flames to a 65-62 victory over Conference USA leader Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Metheny scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, including the deep three-pointer from the right wing to put the Flames (16-9, 5-5 C-USA) ahead by three.

Louisiana Tech (16-8, 6-3 C-USA) turned the ball over at halfcourt after a timeout.

The Flames split the regular season series with the Bulldogs, with the two games being decided by a total of seven points.

The win was the third in a row for Liberty.

“We don’t win that game without Flames Nation. They were tremendous and gave us a homecourt advantage that we certainly needed tonight,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I’m happy with our group and the way they navigated the bumpy road. There’s a group of young men in that locker room that keep honoring the process of trying to get better. We’re pleased to coach them.”

Metheny (21 points), Kyle Rode (18 points) and Brody Peebles (16 points) combined for 55 of Liberty’s 65 points on the night.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

