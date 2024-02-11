Matheny nails a tie-breaking three with 2.1 seconds left to lift Liberty to W

Liberty’s Kaden Metheny nailed a game-winning three-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining, lifting the Flames to a 65-62 victory over Conference USA leader Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Metheny scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, including the deep three-pointer from the right wing to put the Flames (16-9, 5-5 C-USA) ahead by three.

Louisiana Tech (16-8, 6-3 C-USA) turned the ball over at halfcourt after a timeout.

The Flames split the regular season series with the Bulldogs, with the two games being decided by a total of seven points.

The win was the third in a row for Liberty.

“We don’t win that game without Flames Nation. They were tremendous and gave us a homecourt advantage that we certainly needed tonight,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I’m happy with our group and the way they navigated the bumpy road. There’s a group of young men in that locker room that keep honoring the process of trying to get better. We’re pleased to coach them.”

Metheny (21 points), Kyle Rode (18 points) and Brody Peebles (16 points) combined for 55 of Liberty’s 65 points on the night.