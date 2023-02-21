Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news maryland man faces lengthy prison term in 2021 armed robbery spree
U.S./World

Maryland man faces lengthy prison term in 2021 armed robbery spree

Chris Graham
Published:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a multi-state armed robbery spree in 2021.

According to court documents, over the course of two months, Rickley Joshua Senning, 33, and Jesann Willis, 36, traveled throughout Ohio, Florida, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania to commit armed robberies.

At each location, Senning entered brandishing a firearm at employees. In total, 15 different victims were held at gunpoint.

The Virginia armed robbery occurred at a jewelry store in Richmond. Senning held the business owner and the business owner’s son at gunpoint while Willis collected over $100,000 of jewelry belonging to the business.

The robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania took place at a mix of gas stations, convenience stores, and banks.

Senning is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the armed robberies as well as a mandatory minimum of seven years and maximum of life in prison for brandishing a firearm during the jewelry store robbery.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

prescription drugs
Virginia

As Adderall shortage in US continues, Virginia representative pushes DEA

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech extends contracts of four Olympic sports coaches through 2028

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that the contracts of four Olympic sports head coaches have been extended.

virginia softball
Sports

Ally, ESPN, ACC partnering in effort to increase coverage of women’s sports

Chris Graham

Ally Financial Inc. is partnering with ESPN to increase coverage of women’s sports, which right now account for less than 10 percent of all sports media content.

uva health
Virginia

UVA Health partners with seven Virginia counties to expand care

Rebecca Barnabi
taxes
U.S./World

People across U.S. feeling pinch of rising real estate, vehicle property taxes

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Local

Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint

Chris Graham
house for sale
Virginia

From ‘seller’s market’ to ‘buyer’s market:’ Virginia real estate is shifting

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy