Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Louisa man held without bond for Dec.15 armed robbery on Rio Road
Cops & Courts, Local

Louisa man held without bond for Dec.15 armed robbery on Rio Road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Dwayne T Robinson
Images courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

A Louisa man has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Xpress on Rio Road in Albemarle County on Dec. 15.

On Friday, the Albemarle County Police Department arrested 42-year-old Dwayne T. Robinson.

Robinson has been charged with:

  • 18.2-58 – Robbery
  • 18.2-53.1 – Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • 18.2-60 – Knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill

Robinson is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

According to police, Robinson entered the store at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15, produced a firearm and demanded cash and cigarettes. He was given an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes before exiting the store. He fled toward the Seminole Trail area.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia detention center staff under investigation for inmate contraband, preferential treatment
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

fire truck jacket helmet
Cops & Courts, Local

27-year-old Staunton man dead, succumbing to injuries sustained in shed fire

Crystal Graham
roe v wade
Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine: Virginia doesn’t want ‘legislators making women’s reproductive decisions for them’

Chris Graham

Republican politicians did their best to split hairs on abortion for half a century, using the desire of the religious far right to outlaw reproductive freedom to raise money and whip votes.

Artificial intelligence
Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Searches for Taylor Swift blocked on X after emergence of AI-generated pornographic images

Rebecca Barnabi

For now, X, formerly known as Twitter, and searches for Taylor Swift, are never, ever getting back together.

nuclear weapons
Opinion

Robert C. Koehler: The need for understanding never stops

Contributors
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would increase access of short-term child care for mothers, families

Rebecca Barnabi
israel palestine
Opinion

Derek Royden: Manufacturing excuses for the inexcusable

Contributors
earth
Opinion

Roddy Scheer: What ever became of the Biosphere 2 project in Arizona?

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status