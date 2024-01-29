Louisa man held without bond for Dec.15 armed robbery on Rio Road

A Louisa man has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Xpress on Rio Road in Albemarle County on Dec. 15.

On Friday, the Albemarle County Police Department arrested 42-year-old Dwayne T. Robinson.

Robinson has been charged with:

18.2-58 – Robbery

18.2-53.1 – Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

18.2-60 – Knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill

Robinson is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

According to police, Robinson entered the store at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15, produced a firearm and demanded cash and cigarettes. He was given an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes before exiting the store. He fled toward the Seminole Trail area.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807.