Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’

The Republican Party has seemingly selected its candidate for president, Donald Trump, setting up a rematch of 2020 between the former president and current president Joe Biden.

However, not everyone who supports the GOP is automatically signing on to support the former president.

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley suspended her White House bid this morning and stopped short of endorsing Trump in her speech.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and those beyond it to support him,” Haley said in her remarks. “I hope he does that.”

Former GOP leader Liz Cheney is going one step further with a PAC in strong opposition to the former president in his mission to take back the White House.

“The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who attempted to overturn an election and seize power,” said Cheney in a tweet. “We have eight months to save our republic & ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again.

“Join me in the fight for our nation’s freedom.”

The Alexandria-based Great Task PAC will raise money and support candidates who “put their duty to the country above partisanship. The Great Task is designed to educate and mobilize Americans in a unified effort to ensure that our Republic endures.”

The PAC’s name, according to its website, comes from a Gettysburg speech by former president Abraham Lincoln where he described the great task: “that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain. That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from this earth.”

An online store on The Great Task website sells merchandise with slogans including Team Normal, Sane & Serious 2024, Faithful & Fearless and History Will Judge.

Cheney, a self-proclaimed constitutional conservative, has been a vocal critic of Trump since his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol four years ago attempting to hunt down the vice president and put a stop to certifying the presidential election. Cheney has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to act quickly on Trump’s “criminal immunity” claims.

“Delaying the January 6 trial suppresses critical evidence that Americans deserve to hear,” Cheney wrote on X. “Donald Trump attempted to overturn an election and seize power. Our justice system must be able to bring him to trial before the next election.”

In an earlier Tweet, Cheney said: “It’s been 3+ years since Jan 6 and Americans have a right to hear the grand jury evidence against Trump in open court. Putin may be immune from Russian law – and thus able to freely kill dissidents – but it should be obvious to the Supreme Court that a U.S. President isn’t.”

Cheney’s book, Oath and Honor, was released in December.

