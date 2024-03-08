Countries
Liberty, JMU announce football schedule dates for 2025, 2026 seasons
Football, Sports

Liberty, JMU announce football schedule dates for 2025, 2026 seasons

Chris Graham
Published date:
football
(© razihusin – stock.adobe.com)

Liberty and JMU announced Friday that they have added four future dates to their respective schedules, with the first game of the series set for the 2025 season.

The Flames, coming off their first-ever New Year’s Six bowl game, and the Dukes, coming off their first-ever FBS bowl game, will meet in Lynchburg on Sept. 20, 2025.

The return game in Bridgeforth Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2026.

The next four games in the series will run each year from 2031-2034.

The last time the two programs met on the field was when they were both in FCS. Liberty won that game, an FCS playoff matchup, 26-21.

Since making the move up to the FBS level in 2019, Liberty has played in five straight bowl games and posted a combined 47-17 record over the last five seasons.

In its first season as a member of Conference USA in 2023, Liberty (13-1, 8-0 C-USA) won the C-USA Football Championship and earned its first-ever New Year’s Six bowl game appearance where the Flames lost to #8 Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

During its two seasons at the FBS level, James Madison has posted a combined 19-5 record and a 13-3 mark in the Sun Belt. The Dukes qualified for their first-ever bowl game in 2023, where they lost to Air Force in the Lockhead Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

