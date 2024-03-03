Liberty falls behind big early, UTEP rolls from there to 67-51 win in Lynchburg

A 15-0 UTEP first-half run put Liberty on the wrong side of things on the way to a 67-51 loss at Liberty Arena on Saturday night.

It was the third home loss of the year for the Flames (17-12, 6-8 C-USA).

Liberty’s 51 points match a season low.

UTEP (15-15, 6-9 C-USA) shot 52.8 percent (28-of-53) for the game.

Kaden Metheny paced the Liberty offense with 15 points.

Corey Camper Jr. (career-high 21 points) and Zid Powell (19 points) combined for 40 of the Miners’ 67 points. Tae Hardy added 12 points, and Otis Frazier III contributed 11.

That 15-0 UTEP run gave the Miners a 30-13 lead on their way to a 35-23 lead at the half.

UTEP used a quick 8-0 run to start the second half and push the lead to 20, 43-23. Liberty used a 12-0 run, capped off by a Kaden Metheny three at the 13:34 mark, to cut the Miners’ lead to 43-35.

UTEP responded with an 8-0 run of its own to bump the lead back up to 16, 51-35, with 9:49 left.

Liberty never got closer than within 12 the rest of the way.