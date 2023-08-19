Countries
Letter: Donald Trump is not above the law, in Georgia or anywhere else
Op/Eds, Politics

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Evan El-Amin – shutterstock.com)

By now, we’ve all heard the news that Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this time on racketeering charges in Georgia for the criminal conspiracy he led to overturn the 2020 election.

The indictments in Georgia and Washington, D.C. made clear that Trump knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election, but worked with his cronies on a variety of illegal schemes to change the election’s outcome so he could remain in power. When his plans to pressure state officials to overturn the will of voters and create fake elector certificates failed to secure him the presidency, Trump and his allies resorted to instigating a violent insurrection to try to keep Trump in power.

We must make sure this never happens again in the United States of America. Accountability is essential to protecting our democracy, our freedom to vote, and future elections.

No one is above the law, including former presidents. Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference so that a jury of everyday Americans can do their jobs.

Letter from Lilli Ross/Charlottesville

