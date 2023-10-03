Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Letter: Democracy is on the line in Virginia; get out and vote
Opinion, Politics

Letter: Democracy is on the line in Virginia; get out and vote

Letters
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Let’s take a pause and ponder the State of Virginia and its current fragile democracy.

What if we lost even one of the following Virginia’s programs, policies or any of our individual freedoms because you chose to not vote on or before Election Day om Nov. 7?

You lost:

  • The right to vote in a free and fair election.
  • The freedom to make your own life choices.
  • The benefits of more affordable healthcare, Medicaid, SNAP, any of our state’s social services programs for those in need of assistance.
  • Funding of our public schools, loss of our libraries, banning relevant books, and the affordability to obtain a higher education whether college or other qualifying certificates and training.
  • The policies and funding to build up our state’s crumbling infrastructure.
  • Policies and programs to combat climate change.
  • Our constitutional rights to civil, social, and criminal judicial justice.
  • Virginia’s moral compass for ethical and civil behaviors, empathy, and/or any of our societal values.

Vote on or before Nov. 7 because the life you want in the State of Virginia depends on it. Thinking about your vote this way may help put it in perspective: your vote could be the vote that saves Virginia’s democracy.

Is your registration up to date? Early voting began on Sept. 22nd at your county/city’s government center.

Or would you rather have an early ballot mailed to your home or go to your poll station on Election Day, Nov. 7th. Any questions, get answers at www.elections.virginia.gov.

If our state’s democracy, your personal freedoms, and caring about Virginia’s people are important to you, mark your ballot for these 2023 candidates: Jade Harris, Senate District 3, Kathy Beery, Senate District 2, and Randall Wolf, House of Delegates District 36.

Every vote counts! Your vote counts!

Letter from Beth Daisey/Waynesboro

Letters

Letters

Top News

1 D.C. Democrats sinking $2M into Virginia General Assembly races to counter Youngkin, GOP
2 Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year
3 Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
4 The ‘Office’ reboot may find it challenging to capture office life in the post-pandemic era
5 Adam Copeland is All Elite: WWE Hall of Famer talks jump to AEW, dream matches in new company

Latest News

airport
Economy, Virginia

More than $1.5M more Infrastructure Law funding allocated for improvements at Virginia airports

Rebecca Barnabi
school
Opinion, Schools, Virginia

Troy Anderson: It’s time to celebrate all the good in public education

Troy Anderson

Online and print media these days are full of bad news stories regarding what goes on in today’s public education systems. 

acc football
Sports

ACC Football: News and notes, Week 7 schedule, TV info, betting lines for weekend slate

Chris Graham

Entering Week 6 of play, the ACC still has four teams that remain unbeaten in Louisville (5-0), Florida State (4-0), Miami (4-0), and North Carolina (4-0).

salty southern route
Virginia

Kroger’s peanut butter drive collects for local food banks through October 10

Rebecca Barnabi
Naseem Roulack
Police, Virginia

VADOC: Escaped inmate armed and dangerous; top priority to get Roulack back into custody

Crystal Graham
veteran uniform
Virginia

McClellan’s Veteran of the Year Program honors their service and sacrifice

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

House resolution strengthens U.S. relationship with NATO and reaffirms ‘unwavering partnership’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy