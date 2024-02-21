Countries
Environment, US & World

Lawmakers push EPA to swiftly finalize proposed standard for PFAS in drinking water

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

Leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) have sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urging the agency to swiftly finalize its proposed drinking water standard for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

SEEC members who sent the letter include Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly,

“We urge you to expeditiously finalize the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed drinking water standard for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS),” the members wrote. “The proposed drinking water standard for PFAS will set science-based limits in drinking water for six PFAS that have been linked to serious health harms, including cancer, reproductive issues, immune system issues, and reduced vaccine effectiveness. These six PFAS have been extensively studied and any final drinking water rule must include all six. Once implemented, the PFAS drinking water standard will prevent tens of thousands of Americans from contracting serious illnesses across the country.

The letter encourages the Biden administration’s finalization of the standard for all six PFAS “and to follow through on President Biden’s campaign promise to ensure there is environmental justice for the communities harmed by these chemicals. These communities have waited decades for action by the EPA.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

