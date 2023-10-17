Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Lake Anna algae blooms still at unsafe levels; testing to resume in May 2024
Climate, Virginia

Lake Anna algae blooms still at unsafe levels; testing to resume in May 2024

Crystal Graham
Published date:
algae bloom in lake
(© Alexey Stiop – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Health is lifting the harmful algae bloom advisory for one branch of Lake Anna in Louisa County. However, the advisory for two other branches remains in effect.

The advisory has been lifted for the Middle North Anna branch after samples collected on Sept. 19 and Oct. 19 registered acceptable levels of potentially toxic cyanobacteria. The advisory was issued in August.

However, the Upper North Anna and Upper Pamunkey branches advisory remains in effect. While the October sample tested at acceptable levels, the September sample was still unsafe.

VDH needs two acceptable samples collected at least 10 days apart to lift an advisory. No additional sampling is planned for the remainder of October.

The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force suspends response sampling and any active HAB advisories at the end of October each year when the recreational swimming season concludes and temperatures begin cooling in natural waters.

Algae blooms which are still present in October and November in the areas of a water body may persist into late fall and possibly winter months, according to the VDH.

The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the VDH, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory, will resume response efforts in May 2024.

The public is reminded to avoid discolored water or scums which may be present from upper inundated areas of the inundated waters of North Anna Branch down to the Route 522 bridge from the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey Branch to the vicinity of Runnymede Park.

For more information visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Trending

1 Community Foundation announces 10 Dawbarn Awards recipients for 2023
2 Scottsville man indicted by grand jury in Rockingham County double homicide
3 Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia
4 DLCC pumping additional six figures into 2023 Virginia legislative elections
5 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?

Latest News

uva offensive line
Football, Sports

Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’

Chris Graham
tony elliott
Football, Sports

Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Chris Graham

Virginia, coming off a bye week, is a little less a M*A*S*H unit heading into game week with #10 North Carolina than it had been the past few weeks.

username password graphic
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to codify, review, evaluate U.S. classification process

Rebecca Barnabi

The Sensible Classification Act would codify classification, streamline declassification, invest in new technology and require an evaluation.

us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Chaos and dysfunction continue in U.S. House as Republicans fail to elect new Speaker

Rebecca Barnabi
online predator
Local, Police

Investigation: Sixteen Virginia, West Virginia men charged with online solicitation of a minor

Crystal Graham
school education
Local, Schools

Community Foundation announces 10 Dawbarn Awards recipients for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. & World

Third party payment processor will pay $10M in settlement for illegal withdrawals

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy