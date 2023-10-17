Lake Anna algae blooms still at unsafe levels; testing to resume in May 2024

The Virginia Department of Health is lifting the harmful algae bloom advisory for one branch of Lake Anna in Louisa County. However, the advisory for two other branches remains in effect.

The advisory has been lifted for the Middle North Anna branch after samples collected on Sept. 19 and Oct. 19 registered acceptable levels of potentially toxic cyanobacteria. The advisory was issued in August.

However, the Upper North Anna and Upper Pamunkey branches advisory remains in effect. While the October sample tested at acceptable levels, the September sample was still unsafe.

VDH needs two acceptable samples collected at least 10 days apart to lift an advisory. No additional sampling is planned for the remainder of October.

The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force suspends response sampling and any active HAB advisories at the end of October each year when the recreational swimming season concludes and temperatures begin cooling in natural waters.

Algae blooms which are still present in October and November in the areas of a water body may persist into late fall and possibly winter months, according to the VDH.

The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the VDH, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory, will resume response efforts in May 2024.

The public is reminded to avoid discolored water or scums which may be present from upper inundated areas of the inundated waters of North Anna Branch down to the Route 522 bridge from the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey Branch to the vicinity of Runnymede Park.

For more information visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.