John Means gives up seven runs in rehab start: Norfolk Tides drop finale to Durham Bulls

John Means, on an MLB rehab start, didn’t have a good day down on the farm in Norfolk.

Means gave up seven runs on six hits and a walk in an inning of work in a 17-5 Tides loss to the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

Means was supposed to go two innings in the start, his first of the spring – he didn’t pitch in spring training for Baltimore while recovering from a forearm injury.

The lefty made four starts in 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, going 1-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings.

The start on Sunday was the first work for Means in a 30-day rehab window as the O’s hope to get him ready for a return to the Majors.

Top prospect Jackson Holliday was hitless in five at bats in the loss, with an RBI groundout in the fifth.