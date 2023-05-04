Countries
Jerry Ratcliffe Show: UVA community says farewell to legendary coach Terry Holland

Jerry Ratcliffe
Hootie, the newest member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, talks with co-host Chris Graham about the upcoming tribute to legendary UVA basketball coach Terry Holland.

The guys also take a look at how Tony Bennett has navigated his way through transfer portal season.

Jerry Ratcliffe

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

coach mox
Sports

Virginia women’s hoops adds Swedish freshman Edessa Noyan for 2023-2024

Chris Graham
harris mcclellan
Virginia

Vice President Harris visits Richmond to commemorate National Small Business Week

Chris Graham

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Richmond on Thursday to tour Babylon Micro-Farms, a Richmond-based sustainable indoor farming startup that employs 35 Virginians and keeps all manufacturing local. 

Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

AI: UVA receives research funding, companies encouraged to ensure security and responsibility

Rebecca Barnabi

Federal funding will provide UVA and Norfolk State University with more than $1.8 million to research and develop artificial intelligence.

Local

New name and logo, same commitment to health for Sentara

Rebecca Barnabi
house for sale
Culture

More Millennials own a home than rent in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Durham Bulls, 5-4, extend winning streak to six

Chris Graham
police investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest three in connection with Richmond Highway homicide

Chris Graham

