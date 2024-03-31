Jackon Holliday has another big night as Norfolk Tides blast Durham Bulls, 12-6

Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored, keying a 12-6 Norfolk Tides win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday at Harbor Park.

In two games since being sent down by the O’s, in need of more at bats against Triple A-level pitching, Holliday is 5-of-9 with a homer, four RBIs and six runs scored.

#3 O’s prospect Coby Mayo was 2-for-5 on the night, #4 prospect Heston Kjerstad was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Kyle Stowers, who has put up 40 homers with an .872 OPS in parts of four seasons in Norfolk, was 3-for-5 with five RBIs for the Tides (2-0).

Bruce Zimmerman, who is 13-12 with a 4.21 ERA with Norfolk dating back to 2019, got the win, giving up four runs on seven hits in five and two-thirds innings, striking out six.