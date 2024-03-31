Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jackon Holliday has another big night as Norfolk Tides blast Durham Bulls, 12-6
Sports

Jackon Holliday has another big night as Norfolk Tides blast Durham Bulls, 12-6

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored, keying a 12-6 Norfolk Tides win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday at Harbor Park.

In two games since being sent down by the O’s, in need of more at bats against Triple A-level pitching, Holliday is 5-of-9 with a homer, four RBIs and six runs scored.

#3 O’s prospect Coby Mayo was 2-for-5 on the night, #4 prospect Heston Kjerstad was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Kyle Stowers, who has put up 40 homers with an .872 OPS in parts of four seasons in Norfolk, was 3-for-5 with five RBIs for the Tides (2-0).

Bruce Zimmerman, who is 13-12 with a 4.21 ERA with Norfolk dating back to 2019, got the win, giving up four runs on seven hits in five and two-thirds innings, striking out six.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia marijuana legalization, sentencing bills vetoed by Gov. Youngkin
2 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
3 JMU hires Morehead State hoops coach Preston Spradlin, who may be facing a total rebuild
4 The Carolina bluebloods spent a lot of NIL money on that Sweet 16 flameout
5 UVA Athletics announces details on new oversized Scott Stadium video board

Latest News

norfolk tides
Sports

John Means gives up seven runs in rehab start: Norfolk Tides drop finale to Durham Bulls

Chris Graham
wildfire
Public Safety, Virginia

Southwest Virginia firefighter dies after collapsing while fighting Scott County wildfire

Chris Graham

A Scott County firefighter died after collapsing while working on a three-acre wildfire on Saturday.

grocery checkout credit card payment terminal
Public Safety, Virginia

NY man convicted of defrauding Virginia Beach restaurant owner, COVID-19 program

Crystal Graham

A Virginia Beach company was the victim of fraud after money intended for salaries was diverted instead to risky investments and gift cards.

ambulance
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man arrested in shooting, murder of 35-year-old Virginia woman

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond officer shoots man who allegedly draws gun during fatal encounter overnight

Crystal Graham
033024 i95 accident richmond dui-1
Public Safety, Virginia

Drunk driver without license strikes fire engine, another vehicle on I-95 in Virginia

Crystal Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Police: 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status