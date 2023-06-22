Countries
India removes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, including aluminum, apples

Rebecca Barnabi
The United States and the Republic of India agreed today to end six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization.

India agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs imposed in response to the U.S. Section 232 national security measures on steel and aluminum, and certain U.S. products such as apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, boric acid and diagnostic reagents.

The tariff cuts will restore and expand market opportunities for U.S. agriculture producers and manufacturers, including Virginia. The resolution maintains the integrity of the U.S. Section 232 measures, and the announcement came as President Joe Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. for an Official State Visit.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit has underscored the importance of the U.S.-India bilateral relationship and our cooperation on a range of shared priorities.  Today’s agreement represents the culmination of intensified bilateral engagement over the last two years, including through the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum, to deepen our economic and trade ties,” Ambassador Katherine Tai said today. “As a result of our work, U.S. agricultural producers and manufacturers will now enjoy renewed access to a critical global market and we will strengthen our trade relationship with one of our closest partners.  I look forward to continue to working with my counterpart, Minister Goyal, as we identify additional ways to bring our people and our economies together.”

The six World Trade Organization disputes below include three disputes initiated by India and three disputes initiated by the U.S.:

  • United States – Countervailing Measures on Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products from India (DS436);
  • India – Certain Measures Relating to Solar Cells and Solar Modules (DS456);
  • United States – Certain Measures Relating to the Renewable Energy Sector (DS510);
  • India – Export Related Measures (DS541);
  • United States – Certain Measures on Steel and Aluminum Products (DS547); and
  • India – Additional Duties on Certain Products from the United States (DS585).

Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia tweeted in celebration: “An exciting outcome from PM Modi’s visit… India has agreed to end retaliatory tariffs on apples, opening up huge economic opportunities for apple farmers across Virginia! American producers benefit from our strong and strengthening relationship with India.”

 

