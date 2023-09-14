Countries
Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous rip currents, waves to Outer Banks
Environment, U.S.

Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous rip currents, waves to Outer Banks

Crystal Graham
Published date:
south nags head OBX outer banks beach
Photo by Crystal Graham

Hurricane Lee is expected to deliver large breaking waves, life-threatening rip currents and coastal flooding in the Outer Banks through the weekend.

While the storm remains off the Coast, dangerous conditions are still expected, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors that ocean conditions this week are forecast to be dangerous along all beaches, and visitors are urged to avoid swimming in the ocean until conditions improve.

The remnants of Hurricane Idalia led to three drowning deaths in the Outer Banks over Labor Day weekend. There was also one death reported in North Topsail Beach.

Virginia, East Coast likely to feel effects of Category 5 Hurricane Lee next week

Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents

Virginia Beach, Coast Guard issue warning of life-threatening rip currents

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

